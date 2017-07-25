A building collapses in Mumbai, over 30 people remained under debris

Baku. 25 July. REPORT.AZ / A building collapsed in Mumbai, over 30 people remained under the debris.

Report informs citing ANI.

The incident occurred in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar on Tuesday, civic officials said, one woman killed. At least 30 people remained under the debris while nine have been rescued.

The cause of the incident is still unknown. However, collapse of buildings in India is often due to use of poor quality construction materials and non-compliance with safety standards.