Seven killed in Chinese firework plant blast

Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ On Friday evening, seven people have been confirmed dead after an explosion occurred at a firework plant in Shangli County, east China's Jiangxi province.

Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti.

The blast occurred at 21.45 local time in Shangli county near city of Pingxiang.

The local authorities said until correcting all shortcomings, the plant was ordered for production suspension by the county's work safety administration on Friday morning due to loopholes in production safety.

But when plant restored the production in the evening infringing the regulations blast occurred. It was not reported how many people were inside the plant during the incident.