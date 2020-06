An earthquake with 6,4 magnitude struck in a remote part of western Nevada, Report says, citing TASS.

According to the US Geological Survey, A preliminary magnitude 6.4 earthquake shook near Tonopah and Walker Lake in the Monte Cristo Range early Friday at 4:03 a.m. The strong quake was felt in Carson City and throughout northern Nevada and Lake Tahoe.

The geological survey said the depth of the earthquake was 7.6 km.