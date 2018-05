Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ 52 members of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIS) killed in Iraq through a series of air strikes by US-led coalition.

Report informs, in addition militants lost control over part of the city of Al-Baghdadi, located 200 km north-west of Baghdad.

During the fights ISIS lost about 20 people.

Earlier, it was reported that the coalition forces launched 25 air strikes on militant positions of ISIS in Syria and Iraq.