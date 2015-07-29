51-year-old Singaporean man arrested for trying to join ISIS

Baku. 29 July. REPORT.AZ/ A 51-year-old Singaporean man has been arrested under the Internal Security Act (ISA) in Jun 2015, said the Ministry of Home Affairs in a statement released on Tuesday.

Mustafa bin Sultan Ali had tried to join the terrorist group ISIS in Syria, Report informs citing foreign media.

He left Singapore in late May and went to a regional country from where he then boarded a flight to Turkey.

He planned to cross into Syria from the Turkish border, and took that travel route in the hope of hiding his tracks.

In Turkey, he was detained by the local authorities and subsequently deported to Singapore in Jun 2015.