5 Malian soldiers killed, four wounded at mine explosion

Baku. 28 May. REPORT.AZ/ Five Malian soldiers were killed and four wounded on Friday in a mine explosion in northern Mali after two of their vehicles passed over the explosive devices, Report informs citing the foreign media, Malian army said.

“Two vehicles of the Malian Armed Forces passed over an improvised explosive device, causing the death of five Malian soldiers and wounding four others between the Ansongo and Indelimane localities,” the Public Relations Division of the Army (DIRPA) said in a statement.

The government assured that “everything will be done to expose and bring the perpetrators to book,” added the DIRPA.

Northern Mali has come under al- Qaeda linked jihadist attacks since March 2012 after the army faced a predominantly Tuareg rebellion, who were previously allies till they were ousted.

The jihadists have been largely driven aback by the ongoing international military intervention launched in January 2013 at the initiative of France.

Large areas are still beyond the control of Malian and foreign forces, despite the signing in May 2015 a peace agreement between the government camp and the former rebels believed to permanently isolate the jihadists.