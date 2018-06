Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ 5.6 magnitude earthquake occurred in New Zealand, REPORT informs referring to Russian RIA Novosti.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), tremors were recorded at 14.29 local time. The epicenter was 30 kilometers north-west of the town of Wanaka at a depth of 10 kilometers.

No casualties or damage were reported.