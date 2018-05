Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ 5.6 magnitude earthquake hit the east coast of Honshu, Japan.Report informs citing the RIA Novosti it is reported by US Geological Survey (USGS).

Tremors were recorded at 14.31 local time (09.31 Baku time) 85 km to the east of Miyako.

The epicenter of tremors was 17.5 km.

Information on casualties or damage have NOT been reported yet. The threat of a tsunami has not been announced.