Indonesian tsunami death toll reaches 429 people

© USA Today https://report.az/storage/news/dba8d868da46671e8278a1e8bab180d6/d257bc90-0ac7-4a98-a2c2-692ebeb3cc94_292.jpg

Baku. 25 December. REPORRT.AZ/ Death toll of Indonesian tsunami has reached 429 people, Report informs citing the Sinhua.

At least 429 people are dead in Indonesia after a tsunami struck west Java, the country's National Agency for Disaster Management said Monday night local time.

An additional 1,459 people are injured and 128 are missing as of 5 p.m. local time (5 a.m. EST/10 a.m. GMT), agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said.

The tsunami struck coastal areas along the Sunda Strait between Java and Sumatra on Saturday night without warning. It was triggered by the partial collapse of a nearby island volcano, authorities said on Monday.

Notably, on December 23, a strong tsunami struck off the coast of Javanese and Sumatra Islands in Indonesia.

Experts believe that a strong wave may be due to recent eruption of the Krakatau volcano.

Residents along Indonesia’s Sunda Strait coast were warned about new tsunami threat.