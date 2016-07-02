​420 people hospitalized due to extreme heat in Japan

Baku. 2 July. REPORT.AZ/ Due to extreme heat in Japan, 420 people were hospitalized due to thermal shocks on Saturday.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti, thi information was spread by Kyodo news agency on the basis of its own calculations.

On Saturday in prefectures of Toyama, Kanazawa air temperature rose to 37 C, in the prefecture of Fukui – to 36 degrees C, in Mie – to 35.9 C, in the prefecture of Kyoto - 35.5 degrees C. in 446 meteorological checkpoints out of 929, temperature in thermometers rose above 30 degrees C. The air temperature was 31 degrees C tn the Japanese capital.

Meteorologists warn of dangers of thermal shock even at home.