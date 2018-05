Baku. 22 April. REPORT.AZ/ Afghan security forces have eliminated at least 58 militants per day, 42 of them were members of terrorist group "Islamic State", Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti.

The militants were eliminated in the eastern province of Nangarhar.

The military operation took place in the county of Deh Bala, as well as in Achin district, where the US previously used a super-powerful bomb, striking the ISIS militant tunnel system.