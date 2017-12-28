40 people killed, over 30 injured in Kabul explosion - UPDATED

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ Death toll in the terrorist attack in Kabul has increased to at least 40 people and injured more than 30.

Report informs referring to foreign media, Ministry of Internal Affairs of Afghanistan stated.

According to clarified data, two explosions occurred on December 28 in the western part of Kabul near the building of a local news agency.

***11:30

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ At least 4 people were killed and 6 were injured in the explosion in Kabul, Report informs referring to the 1TV.

The 1TV channel citing a representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, says that the explosive device was most likely triggered by a suicide bomber.