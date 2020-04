© Российская газета https://report.az/storage/news/5786d81b390f46f207ad9c7a12f4af4a/a1ccfa22-dbdb-4774-aa08-3eb88d609798_292.jpg

Nearly “40,000 surgical masks” stored at the Guiana Space Centre (CSG) in Kourou, Guyana, have been removed amid an epidemic linked to the coronavirus, the Cayenne public prosecutor said on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday, confirming information from the Guyaweb site.

French Guiana confirmed 27 COVID-19 cases.

As of 25 March, there have been 22,304 confirmed cases, 1,100 deaths and at least 3,281 recoveries in France.