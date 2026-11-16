4 Azerbaijani, 8 Turkish citizens among crew of cargo ship BETUL 8 in distress off Bulgaria

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Eight crew members aboard the cargo ship BETUL 8, which suffered an accident off the coast of Bulgaria in the Black Sea, were citizens of Türkiye and four were citizens of Azerbaijan, Turkish TV channel NTV noted, Report informs.

According to the information, all crew members were rescued, and the cause of the explosion is being investigated.

The cargo ship BETUL 8 was in distress off the coast of Bulgaria in the Black Sea, Bulgarian National Television (BNT) noted, citing the country's Ministry of Transport.

The Somali-flagged vessel BETUL 8 was carrying three tons of bulk wheat and was en route from Romania to Egypt. There were 12 crew members on board.

The causes of the shipwreck are not yet known, nor is it known whether the sinking was the result of a drone strike.