Ilham Aliyev COP31
    Ilham Aliyev COP31

    4 Azerbaijani, 8 Turkish citizens among crew of cargo ship BETUL 8 in distress off Bulgaria

    Other countries
    • 16 November, 2026
    • 16:47
    4 Azerbaijani, 8 Turkish citizens among crew of cargo ship BETUL 8 in distress off Bulgaria

    Eight crew members aboard the cargo ship BETUL 8, which suffered an accident off the coast of Bulgaria in the Black Sea, were citizens of Türkiye and four were citizens of Azerbaijan, Turkish TV channel NTV noted, Report informs.

    According to the information, all crew members were rescued, and the cause of the explosion is being investigated.

    The cargo ship BETUL 8 was in distress off the coast of Bulgaria in the Black Sea, Bulgarian National Television (BNT) noted, citing the country's Ministry of Transport.

    The Somali-flagged vessel BETUL 8 was carrying three tons of bulk wheat and was en route from Romania to Egypt. There were 12 crew members on board.

    The causes of the shipwreck are not yet known, nor is it known whether the sinking was the result of a drone strike.

    Shipwreck Black Sea Bulgaria
    Bolqarıstan sahillərində heyətində Azərbaycan və Türkiyə vətəndaşlarının olduğu yük gəmisi batıb - Yenilənib
    В экипаже затонувшего у Болгарии судна были граждане Азербайджана и Турции - Обновлено
    44 filmi
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    17:35
    Photo
    Azerbaijan shares experience in children's para sport in Kazakhstan
    Individual sports
    17:34
    Germany to continue supporting Albania's EU accession process
    Other countries
    17:23
    Baku honey fair moves to new venue, opens November 27
    AIC
    17:06
    Photo
    Azerbaijani karate athletes win 23 medals at Tbilisi Open
    Individual sports
    17:00
    Use of alternative energy should become mandatory in Azerbaijan's public schools, kindergartens
    Energy
    16:57
    Ukraine says it struck oil depot in Russia's Rostov region
    Other countries
    16:47
    4 Azerbaijani, 8 Turkish citizens among crew of cargo ship BETUL 8 in distress off Bulgaria
    Other countries
    16:42
    Photo
    Mukhtar Babayev: New climate finance mechanisms need to be established
    Ecology
    16:38
    EU Council imposes additional sanctions against 12 individuals, 101 entities linked to Russia's war economy
    Other countries
    All News Feed