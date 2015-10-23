49 people killed in car crash in France - UPDATED-2

Baku. 23 October. REPORT.AZ/ 49 pensioners on an excursion have been killed after their bus crashed with a truck on a country road in south-western France.

The collision happened near Puisseguin in the Gironde wine region, east of Bordeaux, not long after the bus had set off from a nearby town.

This is the worst French road disaster since one in 1982 when 52 people died.

According to French media, the crash happened at around 07:30 local time (05:30 GMT) on a road just outside the village of Puisseguin.

The force of the impact caused both vehicles to ignite.

*12:17

At least 42 people are feared dead in a traffic accident involving a truck and bus in south-west France, Report informs referring to the BBC, local reports say.

The accident happened near Libourne, in the Gironde region, east of Bordeaux.

Reports say the bus and the truck caught fire after the collision.

At least eight people managed to escape from the burning bus, local media reported. The driver of the bus was believed to be among the dead.

Sud Ouest newspaper says the bus was carrying elderly people who were setting off on holiday, adding that there were just five survivors.

French President Francois Hollande has tweeted that the government "is fully mobilised on this terrible tragedy".

Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve is reportedly on his way to the crash scene.





*12:13

At least 39 people were killed in a car crash in south-western France, said firefighters.

Report informs citing the Agency France Press (AFP).

The causes of the accident are still unknown.

Investigation is underway.