    36 terrorists killed by US bombing in Afghanistan

    US dropped massive GBU-43 bomb, largest non-nuclear bomb it has ever used in combat© Afp.com

    Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ 36 ISIS militants were killed when a US plane dropped a bomb on positions of the terror group in Afghanistan.

    Report informs citing Agency France-Presse, Afghanistan government said.

    Notably, the US dropped the massive GBU-43 bomb, the largest non-nuclear bomb it has ever used in combat, in eastern Afghanistan. According to information, the bomb dropped in the Achin district of Nangarhar province. Pentagon confirmed the bomb to be the largest non-nuclear bomb the US has ever used in combat. A bomb of 9.5 tons named "mother of all bombs". 

