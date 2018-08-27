350 members of security forces were ambushed in Afghanistan

Baku. 27 August. REPORT.AZ/ A convoy of 350 members of the Afghan security forces were ambushed, while on their way to Maimana city, capital of Faryab.Report informs citing the TASS, it is reported by the local TV channel TOLO news.

