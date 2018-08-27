 Top
    350 members of security forces were ambushed in Afghanistan

    Baku. 27 August. REPORT.AZ/ A convoy of 350 members of the Afghan security forces were ambushed, while on their way to Maimana city, capital of Faryab.Report informs citing the TASS, it is reported by the local TV channel TOLO news.

    “A convoy of 350 members of Afghan security forces were ambushed while on their way to Maimana city, capital of Faryab, from Ghormach district in Chahar Shanebe Tepa area. Clashes ongoing, officials confirm”- channel report on Twitter. 

