35 mourners die in stampede at Soleimani funeral

Thirty-five people were killed and 48 injured in a stampede that erupted during a funeral procession for the general slain last week in a US strike.

The incident happened in Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani’s hometown of Kerman, in southeastern Iran.

Report informs citing the Television and Radio Corporation IRIB, Iran’s Emergency Medical Services director Pir Hossein Kulivan said.

Notably, on January 3, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed that the commander of the Al-Quds special forces, General Qasem Soleimani, was killed in the vicinity of Baghdad airport after the US air forces fired missiles on a convoy of cars.