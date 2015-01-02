 Top
    ​29% of Germans against the Islamization of the West

    They support the actions undertaken against the increasing number of Muslims in the country

    Baku. 2 December. REPORT.AZ/ Almost two thirds of Germans support the anti-Muslim protests that were held in recent weeks in the country.

    Report informs, this was found out according to a survey published by the Stern magazine.

    According to a study conducted by the Forsa institute, 29% of the citizens of Germany consider the conduct of actions organized by right-wing movement "Europeans-patriots against the Islamization of the West" fair and reasonable.

