​29% of Germans against the Islamization of the West

Baku. 2 December. REPORT.AZ/ Almost two thirds of Germans support the anti-Muslim protests that were held in recent weeks in the country.

Report informs, this was found out according to a survey published by the Stern magazine.

According to a study conducted by the Forsa institute, 29% of the citizens of Germany consider the conduct of actions organized by right-wing movement "Europeans-patriots against the Islamization of the West" fair and reasonable.