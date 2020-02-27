28 people killed in New Delhi riots

The death toll from riots and clashes in New Delhi that began last Monday reached 28 on Thursday after several participants have died in hospitals in recent hours.

Report informs, citing TASS, that according to the NDTV Channel, more than 200 people were seriously injured as a result of the fierce clashes. There are several children among those who suffered.

23 deaths, including a police constable, were reported earlier.

Clashes in the Indian capital broke out on Monday between groups of radically-minded young people who supported and opposed the controversial citizenship law, which is in serious discussions inside the Indian government. Their group members clashed with the police and set fire to cars. In some cases, they used firearms.