26 people frozen to death in United States

Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ 26 people lost their lives in the US East Coast due to freezing weather conditions.

Report informs referring to the CBS TV channel, as of Monday morning, causalities were recorded in the East Coast from North Caroline to New York state.

The waves caused by strong winds in some costal states submerged streets in several residential areas. In some places of Massachusetts population was evacuated after the water in the streets were frozen. Several airports were closed down.

Plenty of people delivered to hospitals with diagnosis of freezing.

According to channel, due to cold Arctic weather the lowest temperature -24 C was recorded in Portland, Maine. 19 C of frost was recorded in Boston which is the lowest temperature since 1896.