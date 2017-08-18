26 Chinese commanders dismissed

Baku. 18 August. REPORT.AZ/ The People's Liberation Army (PLA) has changed 26 commanders and political commissars of all 13 ground troops.

Report informs citing TASS, new appointments published in an official Jenmin jibao newspaper.

It was reported that number of ground troops in March this year will be reduced from 18 to 13. Chinese Defense Ministry confirmed this information in April, 2017. In November, 2015, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced large-scale army reforms.

According to information, the PLA would cut its ranks by 300,000 to 2 million troops by 2018. Until 2020, the organizational-personnel reform will be completed in the army.