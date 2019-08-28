23 dead in fire at bar in Mexico

At least 23 people are dead in the Mexican state of Veracruz after a fire at a bar, the attorney general’s office said early Wednesday.

Report informs citing foreign media that the fire happened Tuesday night in Coatzacoalcos, in the southern part of the state and the state attorney general’s office condemned "what may constitute a malicious attack."

Eight of the dead were said to be women and 15 were men, the attorney general’s office said. Thirteen people were also seriously injured and being treated at hospitals.

Local media claim the fire erupted after the bar was attacked with the use of bottle bombs. The authorities have not yet confirmed this version of the incident.