    20 killed when flooding wipes out part of school in Indonesia

    Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ/ Twenty people were killed when torrential rains and flooding triggered mudslides that wiped out part of an elementary school in Indonesia's North Sumatra, officials said.

    Report informs citing CNN that at least 11 of those who died in the flooding Friday were students.

    Indonesia has been hit by a series of natural disasters in recent weeks, including a powerful earthquake that hit the island of Sulawesi on September 28.

    The death toll from the quake is nearly 2,000.

