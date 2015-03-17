Baku. 17 March. REPORT. AZ / Approximately 20,000 foreign militants from 90 countries fight in Syria, 3,400 of them are Europeans. Report informs citing the press service of PACE, this was stated by the experts during a meeting of the Committee of Political Affairs of PACE in Paris.

Experts pointed out that the involvement of foreign fighters happened before, but this time the scale, speed and geographical coverage is unprecedented.

During the session, PACE rapporteur on foreign fighters in Syria Dirk Van Der Maelen claimed that there was a need for a strong legal framework to ensure the prosecution of perpetrators of terrorist acts. He also stressed the importance of preventive measures against radicalization and violent extremism.