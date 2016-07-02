2 killed, 17 wounded in Nangarhar blast in Afghanistan

Baku. 2 July. REPORT.AZ/ At least two civilians were killed and 17 others wounded after a suicide bomber detonated his explosives near a vehicle related to a tribal elder in Jalalabad city in Nangarhar province on Saturday, Report informs referring to the TOLO News.

According to the information, Haji Hayat, leads a group of public uprising against insurgents - particularly Daesh rebels - in Kot district in the province.

Local officials said Haji Hayat has survived the attack, which was carried out by a suicide bomber near Hayat's vehicle.

He said that his two bodyguards have sustained minor injuries and that they were taken to a nearby hospital after the incident.