11 killed, 36 injured in attack on police vehicle in Istanbul - UPDATED

Baku. 7 June. REPORT.AZ/ 11 people were killed and 36 others were wounded in an attack targeting a police vehicle in Istanbul's Vezneciler neghborhood around 8:30 a.m. on June 7, Report informs referring to the Turkish Hurriyet newspaper.

Seven of killed were police officers.

A bomb-laden car was detonated by remote control as the police bus was passing near a police station, according to inital reports.

Ambulances and bomb disposal teams were sent to the scene, while security measures were increased in the area.

***11:34

An explosion occurred as a police vehicle was passing and gunshots heard following Beyazıt explosion; 18 wounded, including 8 policemen.

Report informs referring to Turkish media, a Turkish police bus was targeted by a bomb attack in the central Beyazıt district of Istanbul, near the city's historic quarter.

Tuesday's explosion occurred as a police vehicle was passing in the area. Gunshots were heard following the explosion.

As many as 18 people, including eight policemen, were wounded. Two people have died.

The wounded were taken to Çapa and Cerrahpaşa Hospitals close to the scene.

There is no immediate claim of responsibility.

The explosion occurred at 8:40 MSK in Beyazit district in the heart of Istanbul next to the Vezneciler station.