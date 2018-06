Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ During a year about 2 763 Taliban militants killed in operation, "Zarb-e-AZB" in North Waziristan, Report informs referring to Turkish "Anadolu" Agency.

In a statement of the army reported that this year as a result of air and ground operations destroyed 837 militant hideouts, seized 253 tons of explosives, 18 087 combat weapons, including machine guns.

During the operation 347 Pakistani soldiers were killed.