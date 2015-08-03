180 Boko Haram hostages freed in Nigeria

Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ Nigeria’s army claimed to have freed 180 people held by Boko Haram jihadists in a weekend rescue, Report informs citing BBC.

The hostages included more than 100 children, according to the military. The operation in the conflict-torn northeast of the country also led to the capture of a Boko Haram commander, AFP quoted an army spokesman as saying.

The army conducted the operation on Sunday near Aulari, about 70km south of Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state, once a jihadist stronghold.