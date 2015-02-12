​178 people killed during 5 days in Syria

Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ 178 people have been killed and more than 370 injured in the ongoing five-day attacks of Assad's regime forces in East Guta suburb, Damascus, which has been under siege for two years, killed 178 people,.

Report informs citing the report of SNHR, the Syrian human rights organization, in Eastern Guta 143 civilians, 35 armed oppositionists, - totally 178 people were killed in the attacks of government forces during February from 5 to 9.

There were 28 women, 29 children among the dead. It was also reported that during five days 60 children, 75 women, totally 370 people have been injured.