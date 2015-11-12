17 ISIS-linked suspects held in Europe

Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ Seventeen terror suspects have been arrested in a coordinated sweep by police forces across Europe, Report informs referring to the Russian Interfax, Italian officials said Thursday.

Those arrested are suspected to have been part of an international terrorist network linked with ISIS, which recruited jihadists in Europe to send to Syria to fight, the officials told a press conference in Rome.

The group was also alleged to have planned a terrorist attack against Norwegian and British diplomats in the Middle East.

The suspects included 16 Kurds and one person from Kosovo. Seven of them were arrested in Italy, four in Britain, three in Norway, and one in Finland, according to Italian authorities.