 Top
    Close photo mode

    14 people infected with anthrax in China

    Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ / 14 people were infected with a skin form of anthrax in China’s Northeast province Heilongjiang, border with Russia, Report informs citing the TASS.

    The Committee on health and birth control of the region reports that one person has already been discharged from the hospital. Doctors said the state of the rest was stable.

    The main carriers of the disease are horned cattle. A person can get infected by airborne droplets, through contact with hair or if he eats the meat of an infected animal. Epidemiologists note that the outbreak is caused by weather conditions.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi