14 people dies at pop concert in South Korea

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ 14 people dead during pop concert in South Korea, at least 11 people were seriously injured, Report informs referring to the South Korean agency "Yonhap". The event was held in the open air in the city of Seongnam, located near Seoul. During the concert victims were standing on the ventilation grate while watching an outdoor performance by the band 4Minute, which is popular across Asia. As a result, 25 people fell 20m into an underground parking area when the grate collapsed.

Causes of the accident has not yet been identified.