13 Russian Airlines to Bring Russian Tourists Home From Egypt

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ 13 Russian airlines will bring Russian tourists back home after the country suspended its flights to and from Sharm el-Sheikh following A321 crash on the Sinai Peninsula, Russian Tourist Union press secretary Irina Tyurina said, Report informs citing Sputniknews.

“These 13 airlines will take tourists to different cities, but 60-70 percent of those passengers will head to Moscow,” Tyurina said.

93 flights would be sent to Egypt in the next 2 days to bring Russian tourists back home.

It is expected that all the Russian tourists will be taken out of Egypt until November 12.

Also, the Russian Emergencies Ministry will send planes to Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh for the luggage of Russian tourists leaving Egypt with only hand luggage.