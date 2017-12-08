 Top
    Close photo mode

    12 mln people warned in California due to fire, 200,000 evacuated

    Some buildings may catch fire

    Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ The US state of California has warned 12 million residents about extreme fire danger.

    Report informs, across seven counties, millions of cellphones shook and squawked with a warning of “extreme fire danger,” in California’s largest-ever use of a disaster alert system.

    About 200,000 residents were evacuated from the region, mainly from Ventura and Los Angeles.

    According to CBS, some buildings may catch fire. Power supply of more than 23,000 houses and businesses cut off. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi