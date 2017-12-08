12 mln people warned in California due to fire, 200,000 evacuated

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ The US state of California has warned 12 million residents about extreme fire danger.

Report informs, across seven counties, millions of cellphones shook and squawked with a warning of “extreme fire danger,” in California’s largest-ever use of a disaster alert system.

About 200,000 residents were evacuated from the region, mainly from Ventura and Los Angeles.

According to CBS, some buildings may catch fire. Power supply of more than 23,000 houses and businesses cut off.