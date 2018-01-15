12,000 evacuated as Philippines warns of volcano eruption

© Daily Star

Baku. 15 January.REPORT.AZ/ More than 12,000 people had to flee the territory nearby the volcano Mayon in Philippines.

Report informs referring to the Interfax.

Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the alert level to five due to eruption of volcano. Volcano Mount Mayon spewed a thick column of ash 500 meters into the air. Renato Solidum, head of the institute said the volcanic ash clouds have been detected.

Specialists warned that strong volcano eruption may occur during the several weeks or days.

The area is popular among tourists and alpinists. Five tourists were killed during an eruption in 2013.