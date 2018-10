Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ/ The number of Iraqis poisoned by polluted drinking water in Iraq's Basra has reached 111,000, Report informs citing Al-Sumaria.

"The number of those poisoned from contaminated water has reached 111,000 people," head of the Basra office of UN High Commissioner on Human Right Mehdi at-Tamimi said.

Notably, nearly 27,000 people were poisoned by water in Iraq last month.