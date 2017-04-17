 Top
    Toxic substance leakage in London night club: 600 evacuated

    600 visitors evacuated because of the incident

    Baku. 17 April. REPORT.AZ/ At least 11 people received burns as a result of the leakage of an unknown toxic substance in one of London nightclubs, Report informs referring to BBC.

    Because of the incident, about 600 visitors were evacuated, 200 of whom left the building themselves before the arrival of emergency services.

    Firefighters, ambulances and police officers came to the area of incident. The roads adjoining the danger zone were blocked.

    At least nine people were brought to the hospital. Another two, according to police, sought medical help themselves.

    Law enforcement forces are investigating the incident.

