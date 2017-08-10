11 regional states reject Venezuelan Constituent Assembly

Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry has protested ambassadors and officials of the 11 states, which not recognize the Constituent Assembly.

Report informs citing TASS, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said.

"We have received 11 ambassadors and officials from 12 countries in the region and stated that they try to threaten Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and not to accept our legal structure by not recognizing legitimacy of the Constituent Assembly", he told in an interview with Venezolana de Televisión.

Notably, foreign ministers of 17 states in South, Central and North America held a meeting in Lima, the capital of Peru. At the end of the meeting, 12 states declared that they did not recognize the Constituent Assembly and its decisions.

According to information, the document was signed by foreign ministers and representatives of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay and Peru.

Notably, the Assembly replaces the parliament, which dominated by the opposition. The new organization began to act last week under Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro's decree.