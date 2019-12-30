11 people killed in Mexico car accident

Eleven people, including children, died and seven were injured on Sunday when a car and a van carrying tourists crashed on a highway in Mexico’s southern Chiapas state, Report informs, citing RIA Novosti.

“Eleven people were killed, and seven more were injured,” the prosecutor’s office said in a statement, adding an investigation had been opened into the accident’s cause.

Law-enforcement agencies are establishing the identity of those dead and injured. Two children (12) and one teenager (17) died, two more children aged seven and thirteen receive treatment in the hospital.