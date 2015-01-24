11 people dead in a car falling into the abyss in India

Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ At least 11 people dead and three others were seriously injured when falling into the gorge of the car in the northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh last night. Report citing TASS, Telegraph newspaper informs.

Polise informs, the tragedy occurred in conditions of low visibility on the neck of the mountain road. At the turning point in a thick fog the driver did not have time to sort out, and the car flew off the track. The car fell into the gorge from a height of over 45 meters near the city of Sessa, on the way to the famous for its Buddhist monasteries at West Kameng district.