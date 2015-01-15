10 people killed after Texas prison bus drives off interstate

Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ Icy roads sent a Texas prison bus veering off an overpass, killing at least 10 people Wednesday morning when the bus crashed into a passing train just west of Odessa.

Report informs referring to the foreign media, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice bus was taking prisoners from Abilene to El Paso when it crashed around 7:30 a.m. Central Time off the side of Interstate 20 and struck an eastbound Union Pacific train, leaving two prison officers and eight inmates dead, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said in a statement.

One staff member and four offenders were injured and hospitalized.

The bus was coming from the Middleton Unit in Abiliene, which houses male inmates, and headed to the Sanchez Unit in El Paso.