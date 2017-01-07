 Top
    10 passenger burned in road accident in Morocco

    Truck crashed to passenger bus

    Baku. 7 January. REPORT.AZ/ At least 10 passengers were burnt and 22 people wounded after a bus caught on fire near a petrol station in a small town 40 km from Agadir in southwestern Morocco, Report informs, referring to France Press. 

    The passenger bus reportedly collided with a truck, causing a fire.

    Some victims were evacuated to Marrakesh by helicopter, others referred to the regional hospital in Agadir to receive medical treatment.

    Government agencies started investigation of the incident. 

