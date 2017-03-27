10 killed as bus fell into river in India

© Courtesy İmage

Baku. 27 March. REPORT.AZ/ At least 10 killed, 25 injured in road accident in Manipur.

Report informs, RIA Novosti quotes the local police.

The accident occurred in Senapati district along the Imphal-Dimapur highway.

The bus was heading towards Imphal when it fell into the stream at the site, located about 65 km from the state capital.

The cause of the accident was not immediately known. The injured have been taken to nearby hospitals.

According to the police, the death toll is likely to rise as many of the injured are in serious condition.