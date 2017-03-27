 Top
    Close photo mode

    10 killed as bus fell into river in India

    About 25 injured hospitalized© Courtesy İmage

    Baku. 27 March. REPORT.AZ/ At least 10 killed, 25 injured in road accident in Manipur.

    Report informs, RIA Novosti quotes the local police.

    The accident occurred in Senapati district along the Imphal-Dimapur highway.

    The bus was heading towards Imphal when it fell into the stream at the site, located about 65 km from the state capital.

    The cause of the accident was not immediately known. The injured have been taken to nearby hospitals.

    According to the police, the death toll is likely to rise as many of the injured are in serious condition. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi