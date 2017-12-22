 Top
    1 dead, one killed after bomb blast in Italy

    Police investigate the blast

    Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ A man has died and another person is injured after a handmade bomb blast in Naples, southern Italy.

    Report informs citing the TASS, local police says.

    Two people were injured by the blast, one of whom later died shortly after being taken to hospital. The victim was a 32-year-old man, and the other injured person a woman aged 43. The woman has also been transported to hospital for treatment.

    Police are investigating the blast. Two parked cars were also damaged in the explosion. Terror attack ruled out. 

