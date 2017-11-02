$ 1.1 billion contract of US with Qatar approved

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ US Department of State has approved a $ 1.1 billion agreement on Qatar's design and military construction services for F-15QA fighter jets.

Report informs citing the Ajanshaber, State Department reported.

"Qatar is an important force for the political stability in the Gulf. Our common defense interest strengthens our relationship.The Qatar Air Force plays an important in the country's security", it stated.

Notably, earlier, Qatar has purchased 72 units of F-15E fighters worth $ 12 billion from the United States.