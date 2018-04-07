Zakir Hasanov: "Take decisive actions to suppress any provocation of the enemy on the eve of the presidential elections!"

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ On 7 April, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov held a regular official meeting with the participation of the leadership of the Ministry.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Touching upon the recent speeches of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, the Minister of Defense brought to the attention of military personnel the tasks assigned by him for the Azerbaijan Army.

Emphasizing that the Supreme Commander-in-Chief highly appreciates the activity of the Army, as well as provides constant care and attention, the Defense Minister analyzed the situation on the frontline and brought to the attention of the participants of the meeting the upcoming tasks.

Noting that the military units of the Ministry of Defense successfully carried out the work in regard with conscription, the Minister gave relevant instructions in connection with the admission and accommodation of recruits.

The Minister of Defense has set specific tasks for officials in connection with the organization and holding at a high level of the upcoming presidential elections in military units.

The minister also ordered to be ready for any possible provocations of the enemy on the front line during upcoming days, and in the case of such actions of the enemy, to take all the necessary decisive actions for their immediate suppression.