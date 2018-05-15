Zakir Hasanov: "Delay in negotiations on Karabakh negatively affects situation in region"

© mod.gov.az

Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ On May 15, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Arab Republic of Egypt to Azerbaijan Adel Ibrahim.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The Minister stressed the traditional friendly and cooperative relations between Azerbaijan and Egypt, which are constantly developing and expanding in accordance with the interests of our states, as well as the importance of expanding cooperation in the military sphere.

Touching upon the military-political situation in the region, Colonel General Z. Hasanov noted that Armenia's aggressive policy continues to this day, and the delay in negotiations negatively affects the situation in the region.

The Ambassador, in turn, stressed that Egypt attaches special importance to expanding relations with Azerbaijan, adding that during his diplomatic career in our country he will make every effort to contribute to the development of friendly relations and military ties between our countries.