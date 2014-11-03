UK Minister to discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict resolution in Baku and Yerevan

Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ The UK’s Minister for Europe, David Lidington, is visiting Armenia and Azerbaijan on 3-5 November to underline UK support for efforts to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Report informs citing the press-service of the UK Embassy to Azerbaijan.

The Minister for Europe, David Lidington, will make a visit to Armenia on 3-4 November and Azerbaijan on 4-5 November. The visit will enable the Minister to express the UK’s support for the work of the Minsk Group co-chairs, to discuss recent regional developments, and to share views on the progress towards peace.

In Baku, the Minister for Europe is planning to meet the President, Ilham Aliyev, the Foreign Minister, Elmar Mammadyarov, the Deputy Prime Minister and the Chairman of State Committee for Refugees and IDP, Ali Hasanov, the Chairman of the Azerbaijani Community of Nagorno-Karabakh, Bayram Safarov and parliamentarians to discuss the Karabakh conflict.

The Minister will give a speech at the ADA University on UK foreign policy, followed by a question and answer session with a group of students. The Minister will also be meeting with representatives of the Azerbaijani civil society before he departs for London.